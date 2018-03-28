IP Neomal Rangajeewa arrested over Welikada prisoner killings By Yusuf Ariff Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) has been arrested by the CID over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison in 2012 during clashes, Police said.

