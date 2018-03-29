2017 O/L results released

-

The results of the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination were released online today (March 28), the Department of Examinations said.

The results can be accessed via the department’s official website: www.doenets.lk

In addition to this, results can also be viewed using the official mobile application (doenets.lk) offered by Department of Examinations of Sri Lanka for android and Apple iOS mobile devices.

Results can also be received via text messages on Dialog mobile phones by typing “EXAMS <space> Exam Number” and sending an sending an SMS to 7777.

The 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination was held from December 12 to 21 at 5,116 examination centers across the island.

A total of 688,573 applicants sat for the O/L exam last year with 41,464 applicants following the new syllabus and 14,799 sitting for the exam under the old syllabus.

The Education Ministry said that the results of 969 applicants have been suspended due to various reasons.