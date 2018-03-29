Best results of 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam

Best results of 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level exam

March 29, 2018   12:59 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Department of Examinations announced the names and schools of the students who obtained the best results in the island at the 2017 G.C.E. Ordinary Level examination. 

Surprisingly six students are tied for first place in the island top ranking this year while two of them are from the same school.

G.C.E. O/L - 2017 Island Best Results:

1. Kasuni Seneviratne - Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha
1. Chamodi Subasinghe - Rathnavali Balika Vidyalaya, Gampaha
1. Navodya Ranasinghe – Girls’ High School, Kandy
1. Limasha Amandi Wimalaweera - Mahamaya Girls’ College, Kandy
1. Randi Lakpriya - Sujatha Balika Maha Vidyalaya, Matara
1. Kaveesha Prathibath - Sivali Central College, Ratnapura
2. Nipuni Herath - Devi Balika Vidyalaya, Colombo
2. Aneesha Fernando - CMS Ladies’ College, Colombo 
2. Risini Kumarasinghe - Samudradevi Balika Vidyalaya, Nugegoda
2. Kaveen Siriwardena – St. Joseph’s College, Colombo

