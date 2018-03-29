Local politician arrested over Digana violence

Local politician arrested over Digana violence

March 29, 2018   08:40 am

By Yusuf Ariff

One more suspect has been arrested by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) in connection with the recent clashes at Digana, the Police Spokesman said. 

He said that the suspect, a Pradeshiya Sabha member, was arrested last night. 

According to reports, the arrested suspect is a member of the Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha representing the Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP). 
 
He will be produced before Teldeniya Magistrate today (29).

