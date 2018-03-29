Person arrested in possession of grenade

March 29, 2018   08:57 am

By Manushi Silva

A person was arrested in the Warakapola area in possession of a foreign manufactured hand grenade, police stated.

The arrest was made by the officials of Kegalle anti-vice squad, during a raid carried out to seize illegal liquor.

About 2 liters of illegal liquor were seized during the raid.

The suspect is a 44 year old resident of Warakapola area and he will be presented to the Warakapola Magistrate today (November 29).

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Warakapola Police.

