UNP Working Committee to meet today

A meeting of the United National Party (UNP) Working Committee has been summoned today (29) to discuss about the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at the Party Headquarters today.



The UNP has informed all representatives to participate at the UNP Working Committee meeting.

Meanwhile, a special meeting of the United National Front leaders will be held this afternoon.



National Co-existence Dialogue and Official Language Minister and leader of the Tamil Progressive Alliance, Mano Ganesan said that he will take part in the meeting on the invitation of Prime Minister.