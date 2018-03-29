Prisons Commissioner arrested over Welikada Prison riot

Commissioner of Prisons (Rehabilitation) Emil Ranjan Lamahewa has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) in connection with the murder of inmates at the Welikada Prison in 2012.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison, was arrested by CID officials at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 last night (28), police spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekera said.

The suspect will be produced before the Colombo Magistrate today (29) along with Inspector Neomal Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB), who was also arrested over the incident yesterday.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed and more than 20 other injured in deadly shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 9, 2012 when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.