Vavuniya school closed over disturbed wasp nest

Vavuniya Parakum Maha Vidyalaya was closed today morning (29) after it a wasp nest was disturbed, posing a threat to students present within the premises.

The school was temporarily shut after students who arrived to school today morning found a wasp nest within the school premises.

They have returned back to homes and were severely inconvenienced due to the closure of the school on the day when their term tests were scheduled to be held, parents claimed.

The principal and the administration have been informed earlier about the wasp nest but the authorities have failed to address the issue, the parents alleged.

The officials of the Zonal Education Office are due to conduct an investigation into the matter, it is reported.