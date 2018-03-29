Retired Colonel arrested over Avant Guarde floating armory remanded

Retired Colonel arrested over Avant Guarde floating armory remanded

March 29, 2018   12:55 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

UPDATE : (1.54 pm) Retired Colonel Alfred Wijetunga, who was arrested over the Avant Guarde floating armoury, has been remanded until April 09.

Retired Colonel Alfred Wijetunga, who was in charge of the Avant Guarde floating armoury, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He was arrested yesterday (28) in connection with the investigations being carried out by the CID regarding the floating armoury. 

The retired army colonel will be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (28).  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories