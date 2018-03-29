Retired Colonel arrested over Avant Guarde floating armory remanded

UPDATE : (1.54 pm) Retired Colonel Alfred Wijetunga, who was arrested over the Avant Guarde floating armoury, has been remanded until April 09.

Retired Colonel Alfred Wijetunga, who was in charge of the Avant Guarde floating armoury, has been arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID).

He was arrested yesterday (28) in connection with the investigations being carried out by the CID regarding the floating armoury.

The retired army colonel will be produced at the Galle Magistrate’s Court today (28).