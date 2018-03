A person was sentenced to 15 years rigorous imprisonment over chargers of abduction and molestation of a 14-year-old school girl in Thanamalwila.

The verdict was issued by Moneragala Provincial High Court Judge Inoka Ranasinghe today (29).

The suspect was identified as a 35- year –old residing in the same area.

The suspect has abducted and sexually assaulted the victim on 2010, according to Thanamalwila Police.