UNP decides to defeat NCM, undertake major reforms immediately

The Working Committee of the United National Party (UNP) has unanimously agreed to vote en bloc to defeat the no-confidence motion (NCM) against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe and government which has been brought by the Joint Opposition.

The UNP Working Committee convened today (29) to discuss motion of no confidence, at party headquarters - Sirikotha.

“It is expected all UNP MPs, except perhaps one or two who are not with the party, will vote against the no-confidence motion,” State Minister Dr Harsha de Silva said in a Facebook post.

UNP leader Ranil Wickremesinghe said that the reports of the three committees appointed to analyze the results of the recent local government election results will be implemented, with amendments if necessary by the joint group of all MPs and working committee, to ensure UNP is reinvigorated to become a strong party that can win elections, he said.

The first committee which was chaired by Deputy Leader Sajith Premadasa had made 38 recommendations on matters related to policies, the second committee chaired by State Minister Ruwan Wijewardene had made 27 recommendations on party reforms and third committee chaired by MP J. C. Alawathuwala made recommendations on issues faced by party backbenchers and organizers.

Harsha de Silva said that several members discussed the pros and cons with several voicing their opinions on the need to ensure the party reforms are done as soon as possible and that they must be significant, “unlike the cabinet reshuffle.”

“It was argued that we must listen carefully to what our party cadres across the country as well as what the general public sympathetic to the UNP are saying out loud,” he said.

The State Minister said it was also agreed to take on board the proposals made by the UNP’s allies making up the United National Front (UNF) upon discussions with them.

He said that they all agreed to start discussions on party and policy reforms on 5 April soon after the vote on the NCM on the 4th and conclude the discussions hopefully by the close of business on the 8th, meeting continuously if necessary.

The term of office of all office bearers were only extended until 30 April 2018, he further said.