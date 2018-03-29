IP Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner remanded

Inspector of Police (IP) Neomal Rangajeewa and Prisons Commissioner Emil Ranjan Lamahewa, who were arrested over the Welikada Prison clashes in 2012, have been remanded until April 10.

Colombo Additional Magistrate Ranga Dissanayake issued the directive after inspecting the suspects who are hospitalized.

The magistrate also ordered the Prisons Superintendent to call for a report from the Judicial Medical Officer with regard to the health condition of the suspects.

Attorneys appearing on behalf of the defendants requested from the court to provide their clients with tight security at the prison as there are threats to their lives.

The Magistrate accepted the request and ordered the Prison Superintendent to provide extra security to the two accused.

Lamahewa, who was the then Prisons Superintendent in charge of the Magazine Prison and currently Prisons Commissioner (Rehabilitation), was arrested by CID at his official residence at No. 142, Baseline Road, Colombo 9 last night (28).

IP Rangajeewa of the Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) was also arrested by the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) over the alleged killing of inmates at Welikada prison during the clashes in 2012.

Twenty-seven inmates were killed and more than 20 other injured in deadly shooting during the Welikada Prison riot on November 9, 2012 when prisoners took control of the populated prison objecting to an unannounced search by the Special Task Force to nab hidden arms, drugs and mobile phones at the prison.