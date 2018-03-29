Arrest warrant re-issued on Arjuna Mahendran as CID seeks red notice

March 29, 2018   03:50 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

The Colombo Fort Magistrate’s Court today re-issued an arrest warrant on former Governor of the Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) Arjuna Mahendran.

The court re-issued the warrant as the prosecution is currently working on getting a ‘Red Notice’ from Interpol for his arrest. 

The Criminal Investigations Department (CID) informed the court today that it has filed an application seeking a red notice from Interpol. 

Meanwhile the owner of Perpetual Treasuries Limited (PTL) Arjun Aloysius and CEO Kasun Palisena were further remanded until April 12.

