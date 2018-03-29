Four held at BIA with cigarettes, booze and mobile phones

Four Sri Lankan passengers were apprehended by Custom Officials at Bandaranaike International Airport with 333 cartons of foreign cigarettes, 11 mobile phones and some other goods earlier today (29).

The suspects have arrived in the country from Dubai by flight FZ557 at 1.30am, according to custom officials.

The total value of the seized goods amounted to Rs. 3, 419,150.

The first suspect (25); a resident of Ambanpola Kurunegala was nabbed with 80 cartons of cigarettes two bottles of foreign liquor worth Rs. 804,500.

The second suspect aged 33 years was identified as a resident of Doratiyawa Kurunegala.

The custom officials seized 81 cartons of cigarettes, 11 J7PRO Mobile Phones and phone accessories worth Rs. 932,150 in possession of the suspect.

The 27-year-old third suspect residing in Nittambuwa was apprehended with 76 cartons of cigarettes worth Rs. 760 000.

The fourth suspect (25) from Nittambuwa had in his possession 92 cartoons and 05 packets of cigarettes worth Rs 922,500, custom officials claimed.

All goods were forfeited and a total penalty of Rs. 675,000/- was imposed on the four suspects.