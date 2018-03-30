President reviews Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation

-

President Maithripala Sirisena went on an observational visit to the Ministry of National Integration and Reconciliation on Thursday (29).

President Sirisena, who is also the Minister of national Integration and Reconciliation, supervised the functions of the Ministry and inquired about the past projects and future project plans.

President paid attention to the plans for the upcoming years and the progress and paper work of the National programmes conducted in the past.

Then the President Sirisena engaged in an observational visit on the premise of the Ministry and inquired about them from the officials. He also engaged in a friendly conversation with the staff members.

Source: PMD