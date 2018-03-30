Army Chief offers assistance to Northern Chief Minister

-

A meeting between Northern Province Chief Minister C.V. Vignewswaran and the Commander of the Army, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake took place at the Chief Minister’s Office in Nallur, Jaffna on Thursday (29).

The Commander in his discussion pointed out to the Chief Minister that Army is capable of providing leadership for school cadetting programmes if the provincial department of education seeks such assistance.

The Army chief also offered his assistance to resolve issues pertaining to fishing community in a more practical and friendly manner if such issues are referred to the required military formations.

The Commander also citing examples highlighted the Army potential available all the time for the civil military cooperation, the SLA media unit said.

Possibilities for release of more and more lands of civilians would also explode in due course to be in line with the Central Government’s policy, the Commander told the Chief Minister during the cordial meeting.