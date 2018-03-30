President to distribute 1,053 land deeds to farmers in Polonnaruwa district

March 30, 2018   08:37 am

A programme to distribute 1053 land deeds to the farmers in the Polonnaruwa district, under the national programme to distribute one million deeds, will be held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena at the Royal College in Polonnaruwa, today (30).

During this ceremony title deeds will be handed over to the farmers in Tamankaduwa, Lankapura, Polonnaruwa, Elahera and Medirigiriya Divisional Secretariat Divisions.

In parallel to these distributions of deeds, handing over of ‘Pooja Bhumi’ title-deeds for 3 temples for the development of the Buddha Sasana, allocation of a land for a mosque to further strengthen religious reconciliation, distribution of 14 deeds for state institutions to enhance efficiency and giving lands for the use of schools will also be held.  

It is expected to carry out this national programme efficiently Island-wide in the future, the President’s Media Division reported.

