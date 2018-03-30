Six Indians arrested for illegal stay; local charged with aiding

Six Indians arrested for illegal stay; local charged with aiding

March 30, 2018   10:34 am

By Yusuf Ariff

Six Indian nationals who were staying illegally in Sri Lanka without valid documents have been arrested while a Sri Lankan hotel manager who had provided them with employment was also arrested.

The arrested Indian nationals, aged between 22 and 38, were working at hotel in Chilaw when they were arrested, police said. 

The manager of the hotel, a 28-year-old from Mundala, was arrested on charges of aiding and abetting their illegal stay in the country. 

The arrested suspects were ordered remanded until April 2 after being produced at the Chilaw Magistrate’s Court. 

