No other Buddhist country has postponed May Day - CTU

The Ceylon Teachers’ Union (CTU) says that shifting the Labour Day holiday from May 1 to May 7 is a deprivation of the privileges of workers.

CTU Secretary Joseph Stalin said that no other Buddhist country in the world has so far cancelled the commemoration of May Day.

The Cabinet this week decided to postpone the rallies and meetings from May 1 to May 7 taking into the consideration of the Vesak week, which coincides with the International Workers’ Day.

President Maithripala Sirisena said that decision was taken considering the request made by the Maha Sangha and requested all the political parties and trade unions in the country to join the International Workers’ Day celebration on May 7, which will be declared as a public holiday.