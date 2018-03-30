Nepali man with heroin capsules in stomach held at BIA

A Nepali national who had swallowed several heroin capsules and tried to smuggle them into the country was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake this morning.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspect who had travelled from Nepal to Pakistan and then Dubai before reaching Sri Lanka was apprehended at the airport at around 8.30am today (30).

He has been taken to the Negombo Hospital where 8 heroin capsules have been recovered so far.