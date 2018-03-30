Revolt in UNP; PM will be removed on April 4 - Rohitha

The Joint Opposition says that the Central Bank treasury bond scam is the main reason for the motion of no confidence which was brought against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

Speaking at a press conference in Colombo today (30), MP Rohitha Abeygunawardena said that the Joint Opposition will definitely proceed to remove the Prime Minister through the no-confidence motion on April 4.

He also claimed that presently there is a revolt in the United National Party (UNP) and that various groups have emerged within the party.

Abegunawardena said that the people will be able to identify the individuals in favour of corruption on April 4.

MP Keheliya Rambukwella, who also addressed the press briefing, said that certain sections are engaged in an unsuccessful attempt to pin the blame for the recent incident of violence at Digana in Kandy on the Joint Opposition and Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP).