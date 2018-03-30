SLFP MPs cannot oppose no-confidence against PM - Lakshman Yapa

State Minister of Public Enterprise Development Lakshman Yapa Abeywardena says that MPs of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) cannot oppose the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.

He stated that a committee was appointed to look into the Central Bank bond scam and submit a report, during an SLFP Central Committee meeting, and that out of the 15 points in that report, 13 are included in this no-confidence motion.

Therefore SLFP MPs have no other alternative but to support the no-confidence motion, he said, speaking to reporters at a press briefing held at the SLFP headquarters in Colombo today (30).

However, he said that party’s official stance on the matter would be announced on April 2, two days before Parliament debates and votes on the motion.

The State Minister also categorically rejected the media reports and statements made alleging that a discussion took place between the President and Prime Minister with regard to defeating the no—confidence.

He stated that no matter what decision the party takes, MPs have the right to express their opinions in line with their conscience.