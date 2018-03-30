Bus strike on Colombo-Nittambuwa route

March 30, 2018   05:10 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Private bus operators plying the Colombo-Nittambuwa route have launched a strike today (30) based on an alleged incident of a police officer attached to the Yakkala Police traffic unit assaulting a bus driver. 

The bus driver who was allegedly assaulted by the policeman has been admitted to the hospital. 

President of the Lanka Private Bus Operators’ Association (LPBOA) Gemunu Wijeratne stated that the bus strike will continue until legal action is instigated against the police officer involved in the incident. 

