The customs officials have retrieved 40 heroin-filled capsules weighing 400 grams from the abdomen of Nepali national so far.

The total value of the recovered heroin capsules amounts to Rs. 4.5 million.

The Nepali national who had swallowed several heroin capsules and tried to smuggle them into the country was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake last morning (30).

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspect who had travelled from Nepal to Pakistan and then Dubai before reaching Sri Lanka was apprehended at the airport at around 8.30am yesterday (30).

The suspect is due to be produced before Judiciary Medical Officer today (31).

He has been detained for one week on the order of Minuwangoda Magistrate.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).