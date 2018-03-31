Showers or thundershowers to occur in several places

- Meteorological Department

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in Western, North-Western, Sabaragamuwa, Southern, Central and Uva provinces and in the Vavuniya and Mannar districts after 2.00 p.m., the Meteorological Department announced.



Showers can be expected in the Western and Southern coastal areas in the morning too.



Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provinces during the morning.



Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.

Marine Weather

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Mannar to Pottuvil via Puttalam, Galle and Hambantota.



Winds will be Westerly to South-westerly in direction in the sea areas off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Pottuvil via Mannar, Colombo and Hambantota and winds will be Southerly to South-easterly elsewhere. Wind speed will be 20-30 kmph.



Wind speed can increase up to 40-45 kmph in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Kankasanturai via Puttalam.