PET Scanner ready for service from April 01

March 31, 2018   11:31 am

By Manushi Silva

The long awaited Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scanner which was purchased by public contribution has been installed in Apekshka Hospital and patients could receive the service from April 01, Minister of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine Rajitha Senaratne said.

The PET scanner which was purchased by public contribution arrived in the country on December 24, according Minister Senaratne .

The President of Kadijah Foundation M. S. H. Mohamed along with several media institutions collected a public aid and donated to Ministry of Health, Nutrition and Indigenous Medicine to purchase the machine.

The High Tech state of the art machine which costs around Rs. 202 million was a “Siemens” brand product of Germany with a capacity of performing over 100 scans per month.

