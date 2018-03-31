Illegal Job Agency in Muttur raided

March 31, 2018   12:20 pm

By Manushi Silva

The Special Investigation Unit (SIU) of the Sri Lanka Bureau of Foreign Employment successfully raided an illegal employment agency that was operated in Muttur area.

The raid was carried out upon a tip- off received by the SIU.

The officials said they recovered large number of documents, including five passports, foreign employment applications, visas, and copies of the passports during the raid.

The illegal foreign employment agency has been maintained by a resident of Muttur over a considerable period of time, initial investigations revealed.

The suspect was arrested and produced before the Muttur Magistrate’s Court.

The raid was conducted with the assistance of Chief Inspector Athula Perera, Assistant Manager Rasika Sirisena and Sub Inspector, Nuwarapaksha under the advice of Deputy Inspector General of Police Legal Affairs and Public Relations Keerthi Muthukumarana and the supervision of the manager of the Special Investigation Unit Chief Inspector C.G. Velegedara.

