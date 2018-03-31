Ex army soldier arrested with illegal firearm

March 31, 2018   01:27 pm

By Manushi Silva

An ex –army soldier and another suspect were arrested by police for the possession of an illegal firearm in Mathugama.

The arrest was made during a special police operation carried out by Kalutara District Anti-Vice Squad.

The police seized T-56 firearm and 28 bullets along with the suspect.

The suspects aged 40, 41, are residents of Mathugama.

They will be produced before Mathugama Magistrate Court.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Mathugama Police.

