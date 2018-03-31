Malala returns to home town in Pakistan for first time since shooting

- BBC

Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala Yousafzai has returned to her hometown in Pakistan for the first time since she was shot there by the Taliban.

Ms Yousafzai, who now lives in the UK, was shot in the head for campaigning for female education in 2012.

Her family’s home region of Swat was once a militant stronghold, and she was attacked on a school bus there at 15.

It had been unclear if the 20 year old would visit the area because of security concerns.

On Thursday, it was announced that Ms Yousafzai had returned to Pakistan for the first time since she was attacked.

“When I gave my first talk... I just could not stop my tears. It is emotional,” she told the BBC. “I’m just so happy to be home and to put my feet on this land again.”

A helicopter carrying Ms Yousafzai landed not far from her family home in Mingora on Saturday, amid a tight security operation.

She was then seen arriving at an all-boys school just outside of the town where she is due to speak later today news agencies report.

Her trip to Pakistan is expected to last four days. Officials from her Malala Fund group are travelling with her, local media report.