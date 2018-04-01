President emphasizes need to work collectively to build a better society & country for young generation

-

President Maithripala Sirisena emphasized that all should fulfill their respective duties collectively to build a better society and country for the young generation of the country.

He made these remarks addressing the closing ceremony of the ‘Jathika Yowun Puraya 2018’ held at the Livestock Development Centre in Nikaweratiya, yesterday (March 31).

The ‘Jathika Yowun Puraya’ organized annually by the National Youth Services Council and the Federation of National Youth Societies was commenced on last 28th focusing the Kurunegala district.

Nearly 7000 youth from all over the country joined for this camp and the youths from foreign countries too attended this event.

This camp provided a platform to conduct Leadership workshops to develop personalities of the youth and, youth camps and youth gatherings were conducted.

Under this programme, youths from Sri Lanka were given the opportunity get understanding on national reconciliation and solidarity, to exchange experiences with young foreign people in the field of youth development, through this, it provides a platform for the youth to engage in various activities based on co-ordination and reconciliation as well as to create a dialogue among the young generation on national development.

Addressing this concluding ceremony, the President further said that developed countries in the world have achieved their progress by all of them working towards a common goal for the benefit of the country.

Therefore, the President emphasized the importance of working on a common agenda keeping aside personal agendas by all the political leaders as well as all the political organizations, and further said that collective efforts would be a great strength to continue as a nation.

President Sirisena further stressed that the government is committed to a maximum level to fulfill the aspirations of the youth in the country.

Source: PMD