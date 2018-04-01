16-year-old arrested over rape of 14-year-old girl

16-year-old arrested over rape of 14-year-old girl

April 1, 2018   12:15 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Arachchikattuwa Police have arrested a 16-year-old youth who allegedly raped his 14-year-old girlfriend at an unoccupied house. 

Police said the arrested suspect, a resident of Nalladarankattuwa, and the victim were studying at the same school and that they were in a relationship. 

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the teenager had taken her daughter to an unoccupied house under construction and raped her on March 27. 

The girl has been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital to be subjected to a medical test while the arrested youth will be produced at court. 

Arachchikattuwa  Police is conducting an investigation.  

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories