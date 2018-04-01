16-year-old arrested over rape of 14-year-old girl

Arachchikattuwa Police have arrested a 16-year-old youth who allegedly raped his 14-year-old girlfriend at an unoccupied house.

Police said the arrested suspect, a resident of Nalladarankattuwa, and the victim were studying at the same school and that they were in a relationship.

According to a complaint filed by the girl’s mother, the teenager had taken her daughter to an unoccupied house under construction and raped her on March 27.

The girl has been admitted to the Chilaw Hospital to be subjected to a medical test while the arrested youth will be produced at court.

Arachchikattuwa Police is conducting an investigation.