Colombo Light Rail to commence operations by 2025

The Government says that it is expected to commence the operation of the Colombo Light Rail (CLR) system by the year 2025.

Action is being taken by the Government to implement a project on Light Rail Transit System (LRT) to establish an efficient and effective passenger transport system in the Colombo Megapolis area.

Under this 7 LRT lines have been planned to be constructed and in this respect priority has been given to the LRT line running within Colombo and the LRT line extending towards Malabe from Boralle via Battaramulla.

In accordance with the agreement with the Japan International Corporation Agency (JICA) which provides funds for the construction of the proposed 2 roads the regulatory frame work relating to the above has to be drawn up before commencing the construction of the said 2 roads.

Accordingly, the proposal made by the Minister of Megapolis and Western Development, Patali Champika Ranawaka, to establish a legal entity for the regulation on management of the proposed LRT, to provide for relevant legal provision and to instruct the Legal Draftsman to prepare the Sri Lanka Light Rail Transit System Bill, was approved by the Cabinet this week.