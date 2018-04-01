UNP sounds warning to MPs who support no-confidence motion

State Minister of Power and Renewable Energy Ajith P. Perera says that Parliamentarians of the United National Party (UNP) in the government who vote in favour of the no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister, will be removed from the party.

The UNP Working Committee unanimously agreed to vote to defeat the no-confidence motion, he said, adding, that UNP MPs who disregard that decision and support the motion will be sacked from the party following a disciplinary inquiry.

Speaking at a press conference at UNP headquarters today (1), Perera said that a group of UNP members met with President Maithripala Sirisena yesterday and that their discussions were a success.

The State Minister claimed that a certain section of the Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP) is in desperate need to “jump over to the flower bud” by creating some sort of reason and that this motion of no confidence is the end result of a long-term plan.