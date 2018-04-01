Sri Lankan minister denied entry to Indian temple

-

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddha Sasana, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, who was in India last month, was keen to visit the famous Lingaraja temple in Odisha.

The temple priests, however, refused to allow him entry as he was not a Hindu, according to the Financial Express.

They did not relent even after he clarified that he was a devout Buddhist.

Perera relayed his experience at a conference organised by the Kalinga International Foundation at Bhubaneswar, to an embarrassed audience.

The foundation’s chairman, former Indian foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh, apologised profusely on behalf of his state, the news report said.

-Agencies