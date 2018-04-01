Sri Lankan minister denied entry to Indian temple

Sri Lankan minister denied entry to Indian temple

April 1, 2018   05:50 pm

-

Sri Lanka’s Minister of Buddha Sasana, Gamini Jayawickrama Perera, who was in India last month, was keen to visit the famous Lingaraja temple in Odisha. 

The temple priests, however, refused to allow him entry as he was not a Hindu, according to the Financial Express. 

They did not relent even after he clarified that he was a devout Buddhist. 

Perera relayed his experience at a conference organised by the Kalinga International Foundation at Bhubaneswar, to an embarrassed audience. 

The foundation’s chairman, former Indian foreign secretary Lalit Mansingh, apologised profusely on behalf of his state, the news report said.

-Agencies

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories