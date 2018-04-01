Four more including ex-soldier arrested over Kandy violence

Four more including ex-soldier arrested over Kandy violence

April 1, 2018   06:05 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Four more suspects including a former army soldier have been arrested in connection with the recent incidents of violence in Kandy. 

They were arrested on suspicion by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), he said. 

Several suspects including one of the main instigators Amith Jeewan Weerasinghe are currently in remand custody over the attacks. 

Meanwhile a recently-elected SLPP member of the Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha was also arrested by the TID on March 28 for causing damages to businesses and places of religious worship at Digana, Kandy. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories