Four family members dead in three-wheeler -lorry collision

Four persons from the same family were reported dead after the three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Yatigalpotta, Galewela today, (02) Police Media Unit reported.

The accident has taken place between 5.30 am and 6 am this morning, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Among the deceased are a woman, a girl and two males,and the victims were identified as residents of Gampaha.

The bodies have been kept in Dambulla and Galewela hospitals.

The lorry driver has been arrested in connection with the accident and further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Galewela Police.