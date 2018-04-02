Four family members dead in three-wheeler -lorry collision

April 2, 2018   08:35 am

By Manushi Silva

Four persons from the same family were reported dead after the three-wheeler they were travelling in collided with a lorry at Yatigalpotta, Galewela today, (02) Police Media Unit reported.

The accident has taken place between 5.30 am and 6 am this morning, Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said.

Among the deceased are a woman, a girl and two males,and the victims were identified as residents of Gampaha.   

The bodies have been kept in Dambulla and Galewela hospitals.

The lorry driver has been arrested in connection with the accident and further investigations into the incident are being conducted by Galewela Police.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories