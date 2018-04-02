A group of TID officials arrives in Kandy to arrest suspects involved in Kandy incident

A team of officials of Terrorist Investigation Division (TID) has arrived at Kandy area to apprehend the suspects involved in Kandy incident.

Several more suspects have are due to be arrested on CCTV footage and other information recovered, said police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Four more suspects including a former army soldier were arrested yesterday (01) in connection with the recent incidents of violence in Kandy.

They were arrested on suspicion by the Terrorist Investigation Division (TID), he said.

Several suspects including one of the main instigators Amith Jeewan Weerasinghe are currently in remand custody over the attacks.

Meanwhile a recently-elected SLPP member of the Kundasale Pradeshiya Sabha was also arrested by the TID on March 28 for causing damages to businesses and places of religious worship at Digana, Kandy.