SLPPs Madhura Withanage elected Mayor of Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte

April 2, 2018   10:12 am

By Manushi Silva

Attorney Madhura Withanage of Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) has been elected as the Mayor of Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council.

Withanage, secured votes of 18 councilors in an open ballot today (02) while  UNP’s Chandima Nayanajith obtained only 11 votes. 

One UNP councilor refrained from voting during the open ballot.

Five councilors of SLFP extended their support to Madhura Withanage and accordingly he received 23 votes.

SLPP’s Premalal Athukorala was elected as the Deputy Mayor of Sri Jayawardenepura Kotte Municipal Council.

