Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash

A motorcyclist was killed yesterday (01) after the motor cycle he was driving crashed into a metal pole.

He has been hospitalized in severe condition following the high-speed crash however succumbed to injuries upon admission to Dankotuwa District Hospital.

The accident has taken place at 7.45 pm off Dankotuwa- Pannala road , according to police.

The deceased was identified as a 38-year-old residing in Dankotuwa.

The post-mortem will be conducted today.

Dankotuwa Traffic Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.