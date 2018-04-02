Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash

Motorcyclist killed in high-speed crash

April 2, 2018   10:42 am

By Manushi Silva

A motorcyclist was killed yesterday (01) after the motor cycle he was driving crashed into a metal pole.

He has been hospitalized in severe condition following the high-speed crash however succumbed to injuries upon admission to Dankotuwa District Hospital.

The accident has taken place at 7.45 pm off Dankotuwa- Pannala road , according to police.

The deceased was identified as a 38-year-old residing in Dankotuwa.

The post-mortem will be conducted today.

Dankotuwa Traffic Police is conducting further investigations into the incident.

