Inter-monsoon conditions to be established over the island

Inter-monsoon conditions to be established over the island

April 2, 2018   11:32 am

- Meteorological Department

Inter-monsoon conditions are getting established over the island, according to Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in many provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers can be expected in the Western, Southern and South-eastern coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provincesduring the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.
 
Marine weather
 
Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in direction in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be variable in direction in other sea areas.

Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories