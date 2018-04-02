Inter-monsoon conditions to be established over the island

- Meteorological Department

Inter-monsoon conditions are getting established over the island, according to Meteorological Department.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in many provinces of the island after 2.00 p.m.

Showers can be expected in the Western, Southern and South-eastern coastal areas in the morning too.

Misty conditions can be expected at some places in the Sabaragamuwa and Central provincesduring the morning.

Temporary localized strong winds during thundershowers are expected and the public is requested to take adequate precautions to minimize damages caused by lightning.



Marine weather



Showers or thundershowers will occur at several places in the sea areas off the coast extending from Colombo to Batticaloa via Galle and Hambantota.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in other sea areas in the evening or night.

Winds will be South-westerly to Westerly in direction in the sea area off the coast extending from Kankasanturai to Hambantota via Colombo and winds will be variable in direction in other sea areas.

Wind speed will be 20-30kmph.