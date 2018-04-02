The customs officials have retrieved 90 heroin-filled capsules weighing 800 grams from the abdomen of Nepali national so far.

The total value of the recovered heroin capsules amounts to Rs. 9 million.

This is the largest haul of heroin recovered in Sri Lanka, according to reports.

The Nepali national who had swallowed several heroin capsules and tried to smuggle them into the country was arrested by officers of the Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB) at the Bandaranaike International Airport in Katunayake March 30 morning.

Police Spokesman SP Ruwan Gunasekara said that the suspect who had travelled from Nepal to Pakistan and then Dubai before reaching Sri Lanka was apprehended at the airport at around 8.30am on March 30.



The suspect is at Negombo Hospital under the security of Police Narcotics Bureau (PNB) officials, Police Spoeksmanv SP Ruwan Gunasekara.

Further investigations into the incident are being carried out by Police Narcotic Bureau (PNB).