Discussion between university non-academic staff and Higher Education Minister

A discussion is scheduled to be held between University non-academic staff members and Higher Education Minister Kabir Hashim today (02).

The indefinite strike action launched by University non academic staff trade unions on February 27 continued for the 34th consecutive day today.

Chairman of the University Trade Union Joint Committee, Edward Malwattage, said that the strike action will only be terminated if the officials provide acceptable solutions to their issues.

Further decisions with regard to the trade union action will be taken after discussions with the minister, Malwattage added.

Meanwhile, the State University examinations scheduled to be held during the weekend were postponed until further notice due to the strike action by non-academic staff.