- Government Information

The award of the President’s Colours of the Sri Lanka Air Force Combat Training School in Diyatalawa (SLAF CTS) to appreciate the great service rendered by the Sri Lanka Air Force over the past 67 years, was held under the patronage of President Maithripala Sirisena today (02).



The Commanding Officer of the SLAF CTS Air Commodore WWPDF Fernando received the President when he arrived at the Sri Lanka Air Force Combat Training School in Diyatalawa.

The Air Force Officers and other ranks honoured with President’s Colours in recognition of their invaluable services and sacrifices in the defence of the country.

Saluting the parade on this special occasion was conducted by aircrafts Bell 212 and Bell 412 flying gloriously on the sky above the parade ground where the drill was taking place.

President Sirisena, addressing this grand event expressed deep appreciation for the excellent services rendered by the Sri Lankan Air Force on behalf of protecting the sovereignty and territorial integrity of the nation for 67 years.

The President Sirisena expressed gratitude to the soldiers who sacrificed their lives and the ones who were handicapped and their family members appreciating the contribution of the Sri Lankan Air force during period of conflict as well as during the periods when Sri Lanka faced with natural disasters.

The President assured that the government will provide every possible assistance to the Sri Lanka Air Force Combat Training School in Diyatalawa and vocational training and technical knowledge for the members of Sri Lanka Air Force.

Ruwan Wijewardene, State Minister of Defence, Ravindra Wijegunaratne, Chief of Defence Staff of the Sri Lanka Armed Forces, Lieutenant General Mahesh Senanayake, Commander of the Sri Lanka Army, Vice Admiral Sirimevan Ranasinghe, Commander of the Sri Lanka Navy, Air Marshal Kapila Jayampathy, Commander of Sri Lanka Air Force, and other senior officers participated in this event.