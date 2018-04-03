-

A team from the European Parliament is visit Sri Lanka this week to evaluate the first results of the country’s accession to the Generalised System of Preferences plus (GSP+) scheme and to enhance their dialogue with Sri Lanka on the remaining challenges.

The delegation, which includes members of the European Parliament Committee on International Trade, is expected to visit the country from April 4 to 6.

The delegation comprises the Standing Rapporteur for South Asia Sajjad Karim, European Conservatives and Reformists member Jan Zahradil, Socialists and Democrats member David Martin, Europe of Freedom and Direct Democracy (EFDD) member Tiziana Beghin, European People’s Party (EPP) member Paul Rubig and the Europe of Nations and Freedom (ENF) member Franz Obermayr.