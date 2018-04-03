Underworld figure Cheeti arrested by STF By Yusuf Ariff Elawalage Sarath Kumara alias Cheeti, a close associate of underworld figure Angoda Lokka has been arrested by STF at his residence this morning, the Police Spokesmam said.

