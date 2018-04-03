SLFP decision conveyed to Prime Minister

April 3, 2018   12:13 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Minister Nimal Siripala de Silva has conveyed the decision of the SLFP to Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe requesting that he should step down, Minister Chandima Weerakkody said. 

Following a meeting with President Maithripala Sirisena last night, the parliamentary group of the  Sri Lanka Freedom Party unanimously decided to request Wickremesinghe to step down as Prime Minister before the vote on the no-confidence motion which has been brought against him. 

The debate in Parliament on the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe is set for tomorrow (April 4).

PM Wickremesinghe held urgent meetings with the President last evening and this morning (3). 

