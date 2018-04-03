Nine arrested following raid on brothel in Kandy

Nine arrested following raid on brothel in Kandy

April 3, 2018   01:06 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Police arrested nine suspects including 5 women engaged in prostitution following a raid on a brothel operating under the guise of an Ayurvedic medical center on Old Peradeniya Road in Kandy. 

The suspects arrested during the operation carried out last evening included five women engaged in prostitution, the manager of the establishment, his assistant, a woman claiming to be an Ayurvedic doctor and another individual. 

Police revealed that the illicit business had been in operation for a long period of time under the guise of an establishment providing ayurvedic treatment.  

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Kandy Court today (03). 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories