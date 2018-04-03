Nine arrested following raid on brothel in Kandy

Police arrested nine suspects including 5 women engaged in prostitution following a raid on a brothel operating under the guise of an Ayurvedic medical center on Old Peradeniya Road in Kandy.

The suspects arrested during the operation carried out last evening included five women engaged in prostitution, the manager of the establishment, his assistant, a woman claiming to be an Ayurvedic doctor and another individual.

Police revealed that the illicit business had been in operation for a long period of time under the guise of an establishment providing ayurvedic treatment.

The arrested suspects are to be produced at the Kandy Court today (03).