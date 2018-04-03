Sampanthan meets President; TNA to decide on no-confidence
April 3, 2018 02:09 pm
A delegation of representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by Opposition Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for a meeting with the President.
TNA leader R. Sampanthan says that he informed President Maithripala Sirisena that the Tamil National Alliance will reach a final decision tonight regard the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe.