Sampanthan meets President; TNA to decide on no-confidence

April 3, 2018   02:09 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

A delegation of representatives of the Tamil National Alliance (TNA) led by Opposition Leader Ranil Wickremesinghe arrived at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo for a meeting with the President. 

TNA leader R. Sampanthan says that he informed President Maithripala Sirisena that the Tamil National Alliance will reach a final decision tonight regard the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe. 

