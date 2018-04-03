Governor reshuffle on the cards?

Speculation is rife that the government is contemplating to initiate steps to reshuffle all the provincial governors within the next few days.

The President had previously summoned all Governors to discuss this matter while the new Governors are likely to be sworn in on April 6, according to government sources.

It is said that no new Governors will be appointed and that it is most likely the currently serving Governors will be transferred to different provinces.

Limiting the term of Governors to 3 years has been cited as the reason for this reshuffle.