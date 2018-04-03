Governor reshuffle on the cards?

Governor reshuffle on the cards?

April 3, 2018   06:11 pm

By Yusuf Ariff

Speculation is rife that the government is contemplating to initiate steps to reshuffle all the provincial governors within the next few days.

The President had previously summoned all Governors to discuss this matter while the new Governors are likely to be sworn in on April 6, according to government sources. 

It is said that no new Governors will be appointed and that it is most likely the currently serving Governors will be transferred to different provinces. 

Limiting the term of Governors to 3 years has been cited as the reason for this reshuffle. 

Disclaimer: All the comments will be moderated by the AD editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or slanderous. Please avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment and avoid typing all capitalized comments. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines by flagging them(mouse over a comment and click the flag icon on the right side). Do use these forums to voice your opinions and create healthy discourse.

Most Viewed

Most Viewed Video Stories