Tamil Progressive Alliance to oppose no-confidence motion

April 4, 2018   08:11 am

By Yusuf Ariff

The Tamil Progressive Alliance (TPA) has decided to vote against the no-confidence motion on Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, TPA leader Minister Mano Ganesan said. 

The TPA, which is a coalition partner of the unity government, has 6 MPs in the Parliament all of who are expected to vote to defeat the motion.  

TPA MPs include ministers Palani Digambaran and V. Radhakrishnan.

Meanwhile the Sri Lanka Muslim Congress (SLMC), another party aligned with the government, last night announced that it would vote to defeat the no-confidence motion.  

